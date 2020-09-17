On PM Modi’s Birthday, #NationalUnemploymentDay Trends on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September. While wishes are coming from all quarters, many on Twitter have marked this day as the National Unemployment Day.

The hashtags #RashtriyaBerojgarDiwas and #NationalUnemploymentDay have been trending since morning. They started as a protest against the increasing unemployment, and government’s failure remains in the top 10 trending topics on Twitter on Thursday.

A couple of hours after greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the protest by writing a tweet, along with the trending hashtag:

यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।

रोज़गार सम्मान है।

सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी?



Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ











— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

A spoof account by the name of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tweeted that the unemployed youth should be invited to the prime minister’s birthday party.

Happy 70th birthday @narendramodi. If you're planning to throw a party, don't forget to invite the unemployed youth of India. #NationalUnemploymentDay — Jawaharlal Nehru (@PMNehru) September 17, 2020

Unemployment is dangerous than COVID-19 virus wrote another Twitter user.

#NationlUnemploymentDay#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस#NationalUnemploymentDay



Unemployment is more dangerous than COVID19 pandemic.

Employment is the right for youngsters. They will fight for their right.

Stop जुमेलाबाजी

Give रोज़गार pic.twitter.com/qHthueGb0d









— बेरोजगार rajkumar (@rajkuma66226059) September 17, 2020

Some posted pictures of the cakes, marking the National Unemployment Day.

. Read more on India by The Quint.India Records Spike of Over 97K COVID Cases, Death Toll Passes 83KOn PM Modi’s Birthday, #NationalUnemploymentDay Trends on Twitter . Read more on India by The Quint.