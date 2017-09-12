PM Modi, Belarus President witness exchange of MoUs

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday witnessed exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Belarus president is on a three-day visit to India to deepen cooperation between the two nations in sectors of defence, trade and investment. Later, PM Modi and Alexander released a joint statement where the PM acknowledged Alexander's visit that marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. PM Modi also said that they reviewed the architecture of India-Belarus partnership and exchanged ideas to expand it.