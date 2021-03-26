PM Modi’s Bangladesh Tour Begins, 1st Foreign Visit Since Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 26 March, left for a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Modi will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program in Dhaka, later in the day.

In a statement issued a day ahead of his two-day visit to the country, Modi said he was happy that his first foreign visit will be to “our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties.”

"“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements.”" - PM Narendra Modi

Earlier in the week, India announced the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 for Bangladeshi leader “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Called the Father of Bangladesh, Rahman was credited for his “immense and unparalleled contribution” in “inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh.”

The prime minister’s visit also comes a day before West Bengal is scheduled to start its eight-phase Assembly polls, on 27 March.

