PM modi in Bangladesh: Key trade and health pacts on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bangladesh for a two-day visit, during which he will participate in a variety of programs aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. PM Modi claimed that India and Bangladesh have formed a strong friendship and that the two countries must work together to ensure that the entire region develops over the next 50 years. They may have some problems, but through debate and discussion, they will be able to overcome them all. Along with the Convener, Prime Minister Modi met with political leaders from the 14 Party Alliance (or Grand Alliance). Their talks focused on a variety of topics related to bilateral relations and ways to improve links between the two countries. The United States congratulated Bangladesh on its 50th anniversary and National Day. PM Modi, dressed in a 'Mujib Jacket' to honor Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said it is an honor and a privilege to be invited by Bangladesh to commemorate 50 years of bilateral relations.