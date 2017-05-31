PM Modi attends presentation of conclusion of CEOs Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Spanish President Mariano Rajoy, attended the presentation of conclusion of CEOs Forum in Madrid, Spain. During the event, several agreements in various fields were also exchanged between India and Spain. Ahead of the event, the two world leaders were seen having a gala time while walking together at a garden of the grand La Moncloa Palace. Prime Minister Modi is currently on the second leg of his four-nation tour to Europe. From Spain, he will head to Russia.