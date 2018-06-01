PM Modi attends exhibition at Nanyang Technological University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the exhibition being held at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore on Friday. PM Modi reviewed the technical innovations at the University, which is ranked the best technological university and is considered as a leading centre for research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). During his a five-day tour, PM Modi visited Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Singapore is the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.