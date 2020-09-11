PM Modi attends conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under NEP 2020

New Delhi, Sep 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). The event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 11. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, “The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfill the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India.” It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together.” “National Education Policy-2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It is just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation,” PM Modi added.