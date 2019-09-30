PM Modi attends 56th convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 56th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present. While addressing the convocation ceremony Prime Minister said, "I just returned from the US. During this visit, I met a lot of heads of states, innovators and investors. In our discussions, there was one thing common, it was our vision about new India and confidence in abilities of young people of India."