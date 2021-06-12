PM Modi to Attend Virtual Outreach Session of G7 Summit Today

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually participating in the outreach sessions of the Group of Seven (G7) virtual summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom on 12 and 13 June.

The UK, as the G7 president, has invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to the upcoming summit, ANI reported.

In view of the devastating COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi had cancelled his in-person visit to the UK for the summit last month.

The summit officially commenced on Friday, 11 June, as leaders of the world's largest economies congregated on the Cornish coast, first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020.

The focus for G7 summit 2021 is "Build Back Better" and the the UK, as the hosting nation has identified four priority areas to be discussed – global recovery from COVID-19 and building resilience against pandemics in the future; championing free and fair trade; taking measures for climate change and preserving earth’s biodiversity; championing shared values and open societies – news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this week, Britain had announced that G7 leaders will agree to provide at least one billion COVID vaccine doses to the world by expanding their global manufacturing of jabs through sharing and financing schemes.

The UK added that it would start by donating five million doses by the end of September and at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, news agency AFP reported.

(With inputs from ANI and AFP)

