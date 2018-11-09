PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian president-elect Solih
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday addressed a press briefing in the national capital. Speaking about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Raveesh Kumar said PM Modi has accepted Maldivian president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony on November 17. India welcomed the election results and both sides agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral relations.