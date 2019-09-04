PM Modi to attend 75th anniversary of Russian federation victory: MEA
PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their 20th annual summit between India and Russia. While addressing a press conference, India Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that PM Modi accepted President Putin's invitation to attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian federation. "PM Modi has accepted President Putin's invitation to attend 75th anniversary of the victory of Russian federation and erstwhile Soviet Union in World War-2, next May in Moscow."