PM Modi to attend 5th Eastern Economic Forum as chief guest: Indian Ambassador to Russia

Indian Ambassador to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma gave briefing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia on September 04. He said, "Vladivostok (venue) is looking forward to the arrival of PM Narendra Modi tomorrow to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as chief guest. Prime Minister will be addressing the forum on September 05. On September 04, he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on whose invitation he will be in Vladivostok to attend the 20th Annual Summit which will review our comprehensive partnership in all areas and set forth new pathways of cooperation for future. This will include not just traditional areas of economic development of defence, energy and nuclear space but also more importantly India's new engagement with Russian Far East."