PM Modi attacks Congress over London EVM Hackathon, asks 'Is this your respect towards our democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding day of the State Convention of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur, on Sunday. The rally was attended by over 3 lakh people. Addressing the London EVM Hackathon, PM Modi said, "Entire nation was amused to see a press conference in London, where, on foreign soil India's democratic ethos was questioned. And, who was spotted in that PC? A top most Congress leader. Is this your respect towards institutions and our democracy?"