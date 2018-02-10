PM Modi assures Palestinian President of taking care of Palestinian people's interests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Palestine on Saturday and he was conferred with state's Grand Collar from Palestine President Mahmoud Abbasi. During the joint press statement in Palestine, Prime Minister Modi said he has assured Palestinian President that India is bound to bound by a promise to take care of Palestinian people's interests. India hopes that soon Palestine will become a free country in a peaceful manner, the Indian Prime Minister added.