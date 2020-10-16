PM Modi’s Assets Declared: Richer Than Last Year, No Debt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voluntarily declared his assets and liabilities along with his cabinet colleagues. As of 30 June 2020, his wealth is worth nearly ₹2.85 crore. He had declared ₹2.49 crore worth of assets in 2019. This increase is attributed to the fixed deposits in his bank accounts.

He also has zero debt.



His savings account balance was ₹3.38 lakh as on 30 June against ₹4,143 on 31 March 2019. His FD in State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar branch increased to ₹1,60,28,039 as of June 30, 2020 from ₹1,27,81,574 in the last fiscal year.





He has Rs 31,450 as cash in hand, an L&T Infrastructure tax saving bond dated 25 January 2012 worth Rs. 20,000, National Savings Certificates (Post) worth Rs. 8,43,124 and Life Insurance Policies worth Rs. 1,50,957.

He has four gold rings weighing approximately 45 grams worth ₹1,51,875 and has a plot and house in Gandhinagar worth ₹1.1 crore.



He has not invested in equities and doesn't own any vehicles.





It may be noted that the property was bought in 2002, two months before he took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat and it was priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh.

The market worth of the prime minister’s share of property or immovable assets works out to be Rs 1.10 crore as of today.

Net Worth of Amit Shah

The net worth of Home Minister Amit Shah has dipped from Rs 32.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 28.63 crore, as of June 2020.

Shah owns 10 immovable properties, all in Gujarat and has in bank balance Rs 1.04 crore. His pension policies are worth Rs 13.47 lakh, Rs 2.79 lakh in fixed deposit schemes and jewellery worth Rs 44.47 lakh, reported India Today.

The dip is largely due to the fall in the market value of the securities held by him.

He has declared Rs 12.10 crore worth inherited securities and Rs 1.4 crore owned securities.

Net Worth of Ministers

The net worth of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the same as last year, with Rs 1.97 crore worth moveable assets and Rs 2.97 crore worth immovable assets. He also declared investments worth roughly Rs 16.5 crore.

He also possesses a .32 round revolver and 2 pipe guns, quoted the media report.

The movable assets of the ex-BJP president and highway minister Nitin Gadkari is Rs 2.97 crore and the immovable assets at Rs 15.98 crore. He also declared he owns 6 vehicles.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has a residential property worth Rs 99.36 lakh and non-agricultural land worth Rs 16.02 lakh, said the media report.

Commerce and railways minister Piyush Goyal has declared moveable and immovable assets of Rs 27.47 crore.

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani has declared immovable property worth Rs 4.64 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 1.77 crore.

(With inputs from India Today and Live Mint)

