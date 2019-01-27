PM Modi arrives at Tamil Nadu's Madurai on day-long visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu's Madurai today. He will attend multiple events in the city today. PM Modi will be on a day-long visit in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. At Thoppur (Madurai) in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). PM will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Madurai's Rajaji Medical College, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, as part of upgradation psrojects of the government.