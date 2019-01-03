PM Modi arrives in Jalandhar to inaugurate Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jalandhar, Punjab on Thursday to inaugurate the 106th Indian Science Congress. The Indian Science Congress is being hosted by the Lovely Professional University (LPU) from January 01-07. The theme of the 106th edition of the science meet is, 'Future India: Science and Technology'. Over 15,000 delegates, including 300 top scientists and Nobel Laureates from across world are expected to attend the congress.