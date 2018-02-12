PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after concluding three-nation tour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his four-day West Asian tour on Monday. PM Modi was received by External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. He started off his tour by visiting Jordan and Palestine. He continued his tour and visited UAE where he addressed inaugural ceremony of World Development Summit in Dubai. He concluded his tour in Muscat, Oman, where he visited Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque before embarking his aircraft to India.