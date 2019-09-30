PM Modi arrives in Chennai to participate in prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on September 30. He was received by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam at the airport. He will participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and will watch the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I am always delighted to be back in Chennai. After 2019 elections, it is my first visit to the state. I am really thankful to all of you for such a warm welcome." PM Modi will also be the chief guest at 56th convocation of IIT-Madras today.