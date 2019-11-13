PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil's Brasilia on November 13. He landed in Brasilia for the 11th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit. The Prime Minister will take part in the summit on November 13-14. He will address the BRICS Business Forum and will interact with BRICS Business Council as well as the New Development Bank on the sidelines of the summit. The summit's theme is 'Economic Growth for an Innovative Future'.