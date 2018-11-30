PM Modi, Antonio Guterres discussed on forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice: Foreign Secy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of 13th G20 Summit. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while briefing the media on the bilateral meeting said, "The main subject of discussion in Prime Minister's meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the forthcoming climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland, the so-called 'COP 24'." The Foreign Secretary added, "The Secretary-General specifically acknowledged that India plays a very major role in climate change negotiations. He acknowledged that Prime Minister had taken a number of very concrete steps towards addressing climate change."