PM Modi Announces YUVA Scheme for Aspiring Writers; Here's How to Apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the national scheme ‘YUVA: Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors’ to encourage youngsters to harness their writing skills.

“Here is an interesting opportunity for youngsters to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India’s intellectual discourse,” said Modi, sharing the link to the scheme on Twitter.

The scheme is meant to mentor young authors across India. “This scheme will ensure creating a pool of authors of below 30 years who are ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform, as well as it will help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally,” a press release said.

SELECTION PROCEDURE OF YOUNG AUTHORS

• A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest at MyGov.

• The selection will be made by a Committee to be constituted by NBT.

• The contest will run from 4th June to 31st July 2021.

• The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme.

• The names of selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August 2021.

• Based on mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors.

• The entries of the winners will be readied for publication by 15th December 2021.

• The published books may be launched on 12th January 2022 on YUVA DIVAS or the National Youth Day.

PHASE I – TRAINING (3 MONTHS)

• The National Book Trust, India will organise a Two-Week Writers’ Online Programme for the selected candidates.

• During which the young authors will be trained by two eminent authors/mentors from NBT’s panel of

accomplished authors and writers.

• After the completion of the two-week writers’ Online Programme, the authors will be trained for 2-Weeks at various On-line/On-site National Camps organised by NBT.

PHASE II – PROMOTION (3 MONTHS)

• The young authors will get to expand their understanding and hone their skills through interaction at various international events such as Literary Festivals, Book Fairs, Virtual Book Fair, Cultural Exchange Programmes, etc.

• At the end of mentorship a consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 Lakh) per author will be paid under the Mentorship Scheme.

• A book or a series of books written by the young authors will be published by NBT, India as the outcome of the mentorship programme.

• A royalty of 10% will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books at the end of the Mentorship Program.

• Their published books will be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture amd literature between different states and thereby promoting Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the government release said.

