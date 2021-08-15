PM Modi announces National Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): As India celebrates the 75th Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for India’s steps to environmental security and announced that the National Hydrogen Mission to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen," said PM Modi.