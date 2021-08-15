PM Modi Announces National Hydrogen Mission; Declares Aim To Make India Self-Reliant In Energy By 2047

Speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a target of attaining self-reliance in energy by 2047.

He thus formally announced the commencement of the National Hydrogen Mission that aims to expedite plans in order to produce carbon-free fuel from renewables.

PM Modi stated that a combination of gas-based economy along with mixing of ethanol extracted from sugarcane in petrol and electric mobility could help the country achieve self-reliance in energy.

The leader said that currently India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting out oil necessities and the nation even spends Rs 12 lakh crore on the same annually.

“For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is necessary. India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence,” PM Modi’s words were quoted in an article from the Economic Times.

The 70-year-old mentioned that the country has met its target of 100 GW of renewable energy ahead of the set deadline and that the enhanced usage of natural gas in the economy should be our aim going forward.

For this, measures such as establishment of a network for the delivery of piped natural gas and CNG along with the 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol and diesel are essential.

As of now, hydrogen used in India is derived from fossil fuels but about three-fourth of it will be produced through renewable electricity and electrolysis by 2050. PM Modi declared that green hydrogen will enable India take a quantum jump in achieving its targets.