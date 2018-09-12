PM Modi announces launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15. The movement will be launched to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2. The Prime Minister further urged everyone to be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a 'Swachh Bharat'. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!" "At 9:30 AM on 15th, we shall come together and mark the commencement of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.' I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin," the Prime Minister tweeted. 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' will begin on the morning of September 15 with Prime Minister Modi's interaction with the people connected with the Clean India Mission. Launched in 2014 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, the Swachh Bharat Mission aims at making a clean and Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019.