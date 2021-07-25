PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed in Kinnaur bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur after a bridge collapsed.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier today, at least nine people died and three were injured in Kinnaur district after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide.

President Ram Nath Kovind, meanwhile, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured speedy recoveries.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the President's official handle tweeted.

According to Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district, the nine persons who died were tourists traveling in a vehicle. A rescue team is present on the spot.

Rocks fell from a hill near Batseri to Sangla Chitkul road. 11 people, including the driver, were in the tempo traveler. The rest suffered injuries, along with another passerby who was walking on the road. (ANI)