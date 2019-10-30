PM Modi and Angela Merkel can talk on any issue: German Envoy on Kashmir issue

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner on October 30 informed about country's Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India. He said that the German Chancellor will be accompanied by 12 ministers which represent almost all the ministries. There are various topics on which the dignitaries can talk on like artificial intelligence to agriculture to economic issues, etc. Answering to a question related to European delegation's visit Kashmir, he said "The two leaders have a very good relationship and you can trust that they can talk about any issue they put on the table."