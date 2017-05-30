PM Modi, Angela Merkel hold talks, discuss radicalisation, terrorism

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson gave a brief about their interaction and stated that both the leaders discussed various issues, including regional and global issues, Brexit and Afghanistan's development process. There was discussion also on issue of radicalisation and terrorism and each country's experience in dealing with this. The two sides, during bilateral talks, also discussed how Germany can partner with India on its flagship programs including skill development, energy sector, environment, smart cities and digital India.