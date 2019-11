PM Modi, Amit Shah reach at LK Advani's residence on his 92nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reached at LK Advani's residence on his 92nd birthday. Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani turned 92 today. Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India. He is a founder member of the BJP along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on 16 August, 2018. He was also the BJP's longest serving president.