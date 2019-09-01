PM Modi, Amit Shah decimated 3-nation theory of India, Pakistan and Kashmir: Ram Madhav

While giving a speech on 'New India, New Kashmir' in Kerala's Kochi, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have decimated the 3-nation theory. He said, "Jinnah propagated the 2-nation theory, it resulted in partition of the country. Sheikh Abdullah propagated the 3-nation theory, India, Pakistan and Kashmir. Today, thanks to Modi ji and Amit Shah ji we have decimated this 3-nation theory."