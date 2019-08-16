PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP leaders reach at memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders reached at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'. They will pay tribute to BJP veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. It was on this day in the year 2018 when BJP's tallest leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, left for the heavenly abode. He was one of the most loved Prime Ministers of India and an iconic leader.