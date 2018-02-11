PM Modi addresses at World Government Summit, expresses his gratitude to UAE for being home to 12 lakh NRIs

While addressing the World Government Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his gratitude to UAE government for accepting as many as 12 lakh NRIs as a part of their country and providing them shelter. "It is a matter of pride for not only me but also the 125 Crore people of India that I have been called as the Chief Guest at the 6th edition of World Govt Summit: PM Narendra Modi in Dubai #ModiInUAE," he said. This is his second visit to UAE after 2015, however, each time he visits the land, he is warmly welcomed and shared that he feels no less than being at home.