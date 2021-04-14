PM Modi addresses Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today via virtual video conferencing. Modi will also release four books based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Kishor Makwana. The event is hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad. Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister are also present on the occasion. PM Modi in his address stresses the importance of 'skilled youth' in making India 'atmanirbhar'. Watch the full video to listen in to the Prime Minister's speech and stay updated with Times Now.