PM Modi addresses 85th Sivagiri pilgrimage celebration in Kerala via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural programme of the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage celebration at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala via video conference on Sunday. Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers of India, Sree Narayan Guru. The PM in his address remembered Narayan Guru and praised him by saying that in the previous century, the guru united and awakened the society to free themselves from the evil practices like cast system, communalism, etc.