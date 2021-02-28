PM Modi addresses 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat, lauds Dr CV Raman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat. In his speech, PM Modi talks about the month of Magha, says that ‘February 2021 begins with an interesting discussion on water conservation. Water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

PM Narendra Modi further conveys his greetings on National Science Day and recalls the works of Dr CV Raman. He says that ‘Let us make science more popular across India’.

PM Modi also speaks about Assam and the culture of Tamil Nadu, says ‘Temples of Assam have done commendable work toward environmental conservation. He adds, ‘Tamil is a very beautiful language which is popular across the globe’.

Watch the full speech!