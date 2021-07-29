Narendra Modi to address teachers, students on first NEP anniversary shortly: LIVE Updates

To mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing policymakers in the domain of education and skill development besides students and teachers from across the country at 4:30 pm today via video conferencing.

At 4:30 PM today, I would be taking part in an interesting programme in which we will mark one year of the National Education Policy and add momentum to the efforts towards #TransformingEducation. Key initiatives relating to NEP will be launched. https://t.co/GNvOoJQCbP pic.twitter.com/u72Y57HaTA " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector. The prime minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in Higher education; 1st Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.

SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence will also be launched, the PMO said.

The event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

Story continues

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realisation of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible," the PMO said.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, its statement noted, highlighting that it is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary and suited to 21st century needs while aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

Also See: PM's Modi's NEP address: From Academic Bank of Credit to Vidya Pravesh, several academic initiatives to be announced

One year of NEP: Narendra Modi to address students, teachers today at 4.30 pm

Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM inaugurates multi-crore projects in his LS constituency

Read more on India by Firstpost.