PM Modi to Address AIU Meet on NEP Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today beginning at 11 AM through video conferencing. A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on the theme ‘Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India’is also being organised during the meet. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy (NEP)2020.

The event is being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad. The meet will also commemorate and celebrate the 96th Foundation day of AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

PM Modi will also launch four books related to Dr BR Ambedkar, authored by Kishor Makwana. The book to be released by PM Modi include – Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan. Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present at the event.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a premier apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th Annual Meet this year on 14th-15th April 2021. The Meet is an occasion for AIU to showcase its past year’s achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

