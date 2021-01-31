India Saddened By Tricolour’s Insult on R-Day: Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

While addressing the nation in 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday, 31 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country was saddened by “the insult to the Tricolour on 26 January in Delhi.”

Several protesting farmers on Tuesday entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, even as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

A total of 38 FIRs were registered and 84 people arrested so far in connection with 26 January violence, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

He also spoke about the ongoing vaccination drive for coronavirus and said that India is able to help others because of its self-reliance.

“You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines,” he said mentioning that India is not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but “we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens.”

He further said that ‘Made in India’ vaccine is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and nation’s self-pride.

ON INDIA’S VICTORY IN AUSTRALIA, ALL-WOMEN TEAM’S 17-HR-LONG FLIGHT

Speaking about the victory of the Indian cricket team in Australia as India beat the hosts by three wickets in Brisbane to seal a 2-1 series win, PM Modi said:

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring.”

An all-women team on 9 January, piloted the longest non-stop commercial flight from the United States to India.

“A few days back four Indian women pilots commanded a direct flight from San Fransisco in US to Bengaluru. The flight, covering a distance of over 10,000 kms, brought over 225 people to India. Be it any field, participation of nation's women is continuously increasing,” PM Modi said.

This address comes just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had spoken about making India self-reliant, urging manufacturers to ensure that “our products meet global standards”.

