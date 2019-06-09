PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Colombo today. Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena was also present during PM Modi's ceremonial welcome. PM Modi also planted a sapling at the Presidential Secretariat. Later, the PM will meet several dignitaries in Colombo. PM's stopover in Sri Lanka has been viewed as India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday blasts and a part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.