PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video. PM Modi took to twitter and said "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit." Kohli, on Wednesday, had accepted the challenge of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank on Twitter. The Indian skipper took to twitter and shared his video by sharing "I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay" The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.