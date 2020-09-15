‘PM Misled India’: Oppn Slams Govt Post Rajnath’s Address on China

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, slammed the Modi government on Tuesday, 15 September, after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in the Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"It is clear from the statement of the Defence Minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always stood with the Indian Army and will continue to do so. But Modi ji, when will you stand up against China? When will you take back our country's territory from China? Don't be scared of taking China's name," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

View photos

The defence minister had started his address on the India-China standoff at the beginning of proceedings in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm on Tuesday. Later, Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lower House demanding a discussion on the border issue, reported ANI.

Also Read: China Tracking PM, Prez Among Other High-Profile Indians: Report

Shashi Tharoor, Owaisi Weigh In

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among those who joined Congress MPs in "protesting the lack of opportunity to discuss the Sino-Indian border after the strong statement of Rajnath Singh".

"The nation stands united behind our soldiers but, as in 1962, there are legitimate issues to raise," he wrote with the hasthag 'No Questions for BJP'.

View photos

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi labelled Rajnath Singh's statement "weak and inadequate". "This is a 'ghinona mazaak' (disgusting joke) in name of national security," he wrote, as he went on to post a series of questions he would have asked if he was permitted to speak in the House following Singh's statement.

View photos