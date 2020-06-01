PM’s Letter to People, Mann Ki Baat: From Abstract to Political

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third Mann Ki Baat during lockdown has to be analysed in conjunction with his 'letter' to 'fellow' Indians. Both messages qualify to be regarded as ideal examples for citation in a lecture on the art of political communication.

The two messages did not have to justify their timing – Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday every month, while 30 May was the first anniversary of Modi Sarkar 2.0. In 2015, too, he sent out a similar letter to people, the difference this time being that it was also read out by him evocatively, enabling wider reach.

Given the challenges India, rather humanity as a whole, is facing, the prime minister and his communication team are aware that few at this stage would nitpick about boundaries that have been crossed through these messages.

Both the 30 May letter and Mann Ki Baat have an intrinsic political dimension and the prime minister seamlessly transits from the philosophical or abstract, to the practical and political.

When Mann Ki Baat was launched in October 2014, Modi categorically declared that the radio/TV show would steer clear of policy matters. Yet, in the latest Mann Ki Baat episode, while recounting measures taken by the government to alleviate the suffering of migrant labourers, the prime minister announced that "the establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon."

Hallmark of Announcements

The hallmark of Modi's announcements has been the refusal to mention either the steps already taken in this direction or pre-existing schemes in different garb or name. It appears the prime minister does not believe is sharing kudos with colleagues too. An instance of this is the decision of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to establish a migration commission, called Shramik Kalyan Aayog. Modi did not mention this step while announcing his plan.

It is a different matter that adversaries of the state government have contended that such a commission will "not have an impact on the migrant crisis or bring about a systemic change" and that Adityanath has "fallen prey to making announcements without substance."

Modi's letter to citizens a day earlier is a clever tool. It ensures that amid anxiety and single-minded preoccupation with the omnipresent coronavirus, people should not forget reasons for which they voted Modi back into power after completion of a full term barely a year ago.

There is no questioning the correctness of the assertion that “it was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority.”

However, a leader of Modi's calibre is aware that public memory is indeed short, especially when faced with a potentially life-threatening situation. He thus used the occasion to remind people not just about the dozen-plus 'accomplishments' of the government over the past year, but also the reason why they gave him a second mandate: surgical strike, airstrikes, OROP, GST, higher MSP, et al.

There, however, was conspicuous silence on demonetisation or eradication of black money, the clarion call to initially discredit the Manmohan Singh regime and pave the way for his entry into South Block.

Modi has clarity on who he is addressing. Had he not said earlier this year on 20 January at JP Nadda's inauguration as party president that at every stage there is "this toli (a group of opera singers, dancers, actors, or other performers) which has never been with us. So, because there is no certainty of them being with us in future, what is the point of wasting time to reach out."

In his two messages to the people, Modi did not waste his time in reaching out to those who may either be critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he reached out to his supporters or even those who backed him last year but are a tad unsure of their future and critical of the handling of the crisis.

Modi's ingenuity lay in not looking at the bleak or mentioning it, but focusing completely on the positive. It is from the Modi approach of selective viewing that people like the government's law officer get the courage to label the media as "prophets of doom" for doing their job at considerable personal risk.

