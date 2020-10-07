PM to launch COVID-19 appropriate behaviour campaign, Delhi cinemas to reopen 15 Oct; India's tally crosses 67.5 lakh

As India's coronavirus tally sprinted past 67.57 lakh with over 72,000 new cases reported in 24 hours, the Centre on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a 'jan andolan' campaign to encourage and promote COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

As per the latest figures announced by the state government, Kerala on Wednesday logged over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 2,51,405.

In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced further easing of curbs, allowing cinema halls, theatres to open with limited capacity and restarting of weekly markets.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi tests positive

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine."
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 7, 2020

Joshi, an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, is the latest among prominent politicians from Karnataka who have tested positive for COVID. The list includes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state Cabinet and a number of legislators.

The state has also lost a few public representatives such as Belagavi BJP MP and former Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao to the coronavirus.

10 states/UTs account for 78% new cases

India's coronavirus caseload rose to 67,57,131 with 72,049 new cases recorded in the 24 hours between 8 am on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the recovery rate climbed to 85.02 percent with 57,44,693 people having recuperated from the infection so far.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The total COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross 40 lakh, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.

The ministry said 75 percent of the new recoveries were reported from 10 states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi.

"Maharashtra is topping the list with nearly 17,000 recoveries while Karnataka contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries," it said.

The ministry also said 10 states and UTs account for 78 percent of the fresh cases. "Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 12,000 followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases," it said.

According to the Union health ministry's data, the countrywide toll on Wednesday mounted to 1,04,555 with the novel coronavirus claiming 986 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.55 percent.

As per the data updated at 8 am, there are 9,07,883 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.44 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, at the digital inauguration of a Super Speciality Block (SSB) in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, said that continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases had proven the success of the Centre-led containment strategy.

"We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has crossed more than 8 crore milestone in terms of total tests," a statement quoted him as saying.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to 6 October, of which 11,99,857 samples were tested on Tuesday.

"I have confidence in the scientific developments taking place in the field of treatment and vaccines for COVID-19 and soon India will achieve more success in our fight against COVID-19," he asserted.

