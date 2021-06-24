PM’s J&K All-Party Meet Today, Talks on Delimitation, Curbs Likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 24 June, will chair an all-party meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the national capital. The conference is expected to deliberate on the matters relating to the Union territory, including the delimitation exercise, statehood, and holding of Assembly elections.

At least 14 J&K leaders hailing from different political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), are expected to be present at the meeting in Delhi.

Four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state – Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah – are also expected to be in attendance.

This would be the first such exercise to be held between the Centre and Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders since the revocation of J&K's statehood in 2019.

Also Read: Raghav’s Take: Modi Govt Could Be Doing a Political Swivel On J&K

What Will Be Discussed in the Meeting?

While no agenda has been explicitly stipulated for the meeting, the issues of statehood, legislative Assembly polls, and delimitation are likely to be discussed.

"We will talk about our key agenda for which the PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) came together, which is the restoration of the position in J&K pre-August 5, 2019. This is going to be the first and foremost concern for us. Whatever their agenda for discussion, but this is going to be our agenda,” PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti told The Indian Express.

She further indicated that the PAGD representatives will contest the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to J&K, asserting that move was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

"“We will express and inform the Prime Minister of our pain and our suffering. And we will hope that this engagement will facilitate the return to democracy and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s also time for involving all stakeholders to stake a new social contract between Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”" - Adnan Ashraf, Spokesperson of the People’s Conference Party

Story continues

"We would emphasise and stress the need for this dialogue to be positive, decisive, and result-oriented. Apart from these, we would also inform the Prime Minister of the change in J&K since 2019,” Ashraf stated.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, also a spokesperson for the Gupkar Alliance, told The Quint that the party hopes this is a genuine attempt to solve the problems of the Valley. He further said that the talks might have been initiated by the Centre after realising it’s failure to deal with the situation in the valley on its own.

Ahead of Meet, Demands of Separate Legislature in Ladakh

Ahead of the all-party meet in the national capital, Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, during a press conference on Wednesday, articulated the demand for a separate legislative Assembly for the Union Territory.

According to an Indian Express report, Chhewang, a member of the apex body grouping, said “In view of the present political situation and the kind of administration set up and the works undertaken in Ladakh after the formation of UT, the aspirations of the people cannot be met unless they get the power to make laws and decide about Ladakh.’’

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present at the press conference where the demand was advanced.

The Delimitation Process

The bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories alongside the effective revocation of Article 370 had set the ball rolling for a delimitation exercise to be carried out in the region – a matter this is likely to debated during the meet.

Questioning the expected preponement of the delimitation process, which had previously been slated to take place in 2026 in the entire country, Mufti opined, "Delimitation is part of the same process used to break the state. This wasn’t re-organisation, it was disorganisation."

Meanwhile, the talks over carrying out delimitation were renewed as Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar organised virtual meetings with 20 deputy commissioners from J&K on Wednesday, The Hindu reported.

While on one hand, concerns have also been expressed over how the delimitation process may end up favouring the Jammu region over Kashmir in terms of the seats, on the other hand, arguments have also made about how the Jammu region has been underrepresented, with demands made for increasing its share.

Also Read: Delimitation in J&K: What is it and Where Does the Process Stand?

(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu)

. Read more on India by The Quint.PM’s J&K All-Party Meet Today, Talks on Delimitation, Curbs LikelyPUBG Mobile Global: What Happens if You Install It in India . Read more on India by The Quint.