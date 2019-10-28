If PM can invite EU delegation to JandK, why object to Opposition leaders' visit: Jaiveer Shergill

National spokesperson of Congress, Jaiveer Shergill objected to the visit of European Parliament delegation to Jammu and Kashmir quoting it as an internal matter of India. He said, "There are two aspects to the visit of European Parliament delegation. First, no foreign nation or a member of foreign nation or a Parliament has a right to interfere in Jammu and Kashmir, which is internal matter of India." He further added, "Second, the nation, especially the opposition wants to know, if PMO can host EU member delegation and facilitate their visit to JandK, then why are they not extending same courtesy to opposition here? Why Centre objects to opposition leaders visiting JandK." Post abrogation of Article 370 on August 05, Jammu and Kashmir saw clampdown in form of restricted internet and transport services. Indian delegation at 42nd UN Human Rights Session maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was entirely internal matter of India which needs no intervention from outside.