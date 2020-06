New Delhi, Jun 19 (ANI): After the Aam Aadmi Party was not invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all party meeting on India-China border situation, party leader Sanjay Singh criticised the BJP-led centre for ignoring "popular" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a serious national issue, and questioned whether this was PM's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.