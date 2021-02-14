PM dedicates to nation BPCL's petro-chem complex in Kerala

(Eds: Adds details) Kochi, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting these projects would energise India's growth trajectory.

On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function here, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth and said these projects covered a wide range of sectors and will energise India's growth trajectory.

Referring to the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery that will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present, he said it would save considerable foreign exchange every year.

Besides, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated, he noted.

According to BPCL, these products have applications in paints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry and super absorbent polymeramong others.

Speaking on the two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels,deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, Modi said a distance of almost 30 kilometres on road would become 3.5 km through waterways, leading to less congestion and more convenience, commerce and capacity-building.

Asserting that the Centre was undertaking many efforts to improve tourism related infrastructure in Kerala, Modi said the inauguration of Sagarika, the International Cruise Terminal in Kochi is one example of this.

Sagarika Cruise Terminal will cater to over one lakh cruise guests, he said.

The Prime Minister noted the rise in local tourism due to pandemic related restrictions on international travel.

'This is a great opportunity for added livelihood to those in the local tourism industry and deepening of connection between our culture and our youth', he said.

Modi exhorted start-ups to think about innovative tourism related products.

Noting that the tourism sector in India has been growing well in the last five years, he said India has risen from 65th to 34th position in the World Tourism Index ranking.

He said capacity building and future ready infrastructure are two important factors for national development.

'Todays development works of Vigyan Sagar' and reconstruction of the South Coal Berth will contribute to both these factors.

Vigyan Sagar,the new knowledge campus of Cochin Shipyard, will particularly help those wanting to study marine engineering.

South Coal Berth would bring down logistics costs and improve cargo capacities', he said.

The Prime Minister also said the definition and scope of infrastructure today has changed.

'It is beyond only good roads; development works and connectivity between a few urban centres.

Through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Rs 110 lakh crore is being invested for infra creation,' Modi said.

Outlining the countrys plan for development of the Blue Economy, he said 'our vision and work in this sector includes more ports, improving infrastructure in current ports, off- shore energy, sustainable coastal development and Coastal connectivity.

Dwelling on the Pradhan Mantri Matasya Samapada Yojna, the Prime Minister pointed out that it caters to diverse requirements of fishermen communities.

'It has provisions for ensuring more credit. Fishermen have been linked with Kisan Credit Cards.Similarly, work is underway to make India a hub for sea-food exports', he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event at nearby Ambalamedu.