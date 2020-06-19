PM to Convene All-Party Meet on China Tensions; AAP, RJD Excluded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to convene an all-party meeting on Friday, 19 June evening to discuss developments at the LAC and prevailing India-China tensions.

While a large number of Opposition political leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are expected to be in attendance, prominent parties like Aam Aadmi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their confusion over being excluded.

“Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar & it has 5 MPs in the Parliament but we have not been invited to today's all-party meeting on #IndiaChinaFaceOff. We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why RJD hasn't been invited,” ANI quoted Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

Following RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s tweet late on Thursday night, questioning why his party was excluded from the meet and wanting to know the criteria behind the invite, sources in the government told ANI that “all recognised national parties, Those with over 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the Northeast, and parties with Union Cabinet ministers” had been invited.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly called on party presidents on Thursday evening to extend an invite.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh also took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

“PM Narendra Modi has called for an important all-party meeting about the border tensions with China. However, I am extremely upset that one of India’s most loved politicians. whom Delhi voted to power three times, does his input on this matter not matter? Does he not consider him a prominent leader? (sic)” he asked in a video message.

Opposition Raises Questions

Hours before the all party meeting is set to begin on Friday evening, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted out a number of ‘facts’ about the Galwan encounter, that will possibly lead to discussions during the meeting.

It’s now crystal clear that:



1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned.



2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem.



3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans.https://t.co/ZZdk19DHcG











— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2020

