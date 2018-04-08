PM congratulates winners in Commonwealth Games

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian women's table tennis team, weightlifters and shooters on winning medals in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

"A well deserved and historic Gold for the Indian women's Table Tennis team! Congratulations to the team. Delighted at this accomplishment," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He wished weightlifters Punam Yadav and Ragala Venkat Rahul for winning gold and Vikas Thakur for bronze, saying the "exceptional success of our wightlifters will motivate more youngsters to pursue the game".

"Proud of Ragala Venkat Rahul for the Gold. India congratulates Punam Yadav for winning the Gold Medal in the 69 Kg women's weightlifting event. Her dedication towards weightlifting is truly admirable. Congratulations Vikas Thakur for the Bronze in the men's 94kg event," Modi said.

He also congratulated shooters, saying "our shooters are distinguishing themselves at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker continues her stupendous form and bags a Gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her".

"Delighted that Heena Sidhu won the Silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours. The promising shooter Ravi Kumar has won the Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Every Indian takes pride in his accomplishment. This young shooter has made a rich contribution towards sports."

