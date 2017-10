New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2017.

"Great game, great win! Congrats to our hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2017. India rejoices at this stupendous victory", the Prime Minister said.

India beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final in Dhaka on Sunday. This is the third time India has lifted the Asia Cup.

--IANS

